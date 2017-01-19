版本:
Mexico tribunal strikes down telecom ruling in blow to Televisa

MEXICO CITY Jan 19 A Mexican tribunal has stuck down a ruling which declared that broadcaster Grupo Televisa did not have market power in pay television, two people with knowledge of the matter said, opening the door to tougher rules against the company.

The ruling, which upheld a legal challenge to the 2015 decision by the Federal Telecommunications Institute, means that telecoms regulator has to make its decision again. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
