Mexico broadcaster Televisa to slash capital expenditure in 2017

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico's Grupo Televisa said on Thursday that it would slash its capital expenditure in 2017 by more than one third to around $1 billion.

The broadcaster and world's leading Spanish-language content provider said that most of the cut would come in its cable division.

In 2016, capex was forecast to be around $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Bernadette Baum)