公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 23:24 BJT

Mexico's Grupo Televisa expects 2016 capex similar to 2015

MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's Grupo Televisa expects its capital expenditure in 2016 will be similar to its investment in 2015, the company's Executive Vice President Alfonso Angoitia said on a conference call on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

