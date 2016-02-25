版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 06:47 BJT

Mexico's Grupo Televisa says 4th-qtr net profit falls 37 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexico's Grupo Televisa on Thursday reported a 37 percent drop in profit in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

The broadcaster and Spanish-language content provider said net profit in the October to December period was 1.571 billion Mexican pesos ($91 million).

($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Christine Murray, additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐