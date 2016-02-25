Mexico's Grupo Televisa says 4th-qtr net profit falls 37 pct

UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexico's Grupo Televisa on Thursday reported a 37 percent drop in profit in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.
The broadcaster and Spanish-language content provider said net profit in the October to December period was 1.571 billion Mexican pesos ($91 million).
($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Christine Murray, additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov)
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
* George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies limited announce management succession
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S