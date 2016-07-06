版本:
Mexico's Televisa says 2nd-qtr profit rises 6.6 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's broadcaster Televisa, one of the world's biggest producers of Spanish-language content, on Tuesday reported a 6.6 percent rise in its second-quarter profit.

The company said profit in the April to June period was 1.416 billion pesos ($77.6 million), up from 1.329 billion pesos in the quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 18.2575 pesos at end of June) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)

