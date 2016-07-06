Mexico's Televisa says 2nd-qtr profit rises 6.6 pct

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's broadcaster Televisa, one of the world's biggest producers of Spanish-language content, on Tuesday reported a 6.6 percent rise in its second-quarter profit.
The company said profit in the April to June period was 1.416 billion pesos ($77.6 million), up from 1.329 billion pesos in the quarter a year earlier. ($1 = 18.2575 pesos at end of June) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)