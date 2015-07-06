UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa profit drops on higher financial costs

(Adds results detail)
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexican broadcaster
Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language
television content, on Monday reported a 40 percent fall in its
second-quarter profit as its financial costs rose.
The company reported a profit of 1.329 billion
pesos ($85 million), down from 2.212 billion pesos in the
year-earlier quarter.
Net financial costs rose 42.3 percent in the three months to
end-June, mostly due to a weaker peso against the dollar and
higher debt interest payments. The company said depreciation and
amortization expenses rose 33.5 percent.
Sales rose 8.5 percent in the quarter, driven by a strong
performance in its satellite TV unit Sky, which added 120,582
subscribers, and its cable TV businesses, which saw sales jump
43.8 percent.
Televisa's advertising segment reported a 16.4 percent drop
in revenue, partly due to a strong quarter last year during the
FIFA World Cup, and the mandatory airing of political ads ahead
of Mexico's midterm elections in June, the company said.
Earlier this month, U.S. Spanish-language media company
Univision, which is part-owned by Televisa, filed for an initial
public offering in the United States.
($1 = 15.6950 pesos at end of June)
(Reporting by Christine Murray; editing by Diane Craft)