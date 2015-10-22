版本:
Mexico's Grupo Televisa posts 3rd-qtr profit vs loss year ago

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Grupo Televisa on Thursday reported a profit in the third quarter, compared to a loss in the same period last year due to the sale of its stake in wireless business Iusacell.

The broadcaster and Spanish-language content provider said net profit in the July to September period was 6.546 billion pesos ($387 million).

($1 = 16.933 pesos at end September) (Reporting by Christine Murray)

