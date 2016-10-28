UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexicos Grupo Televisa plans to reduce its capital expenditure in 2017 in light of the depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, executives said on a conference call Friday.
The company, which produces Spanish-language content and has pay television businesses, said it would slow the pace of deployment of network upgrades.
On Thursday, Televisa reported a more than 80 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, due to higher costs in its content division and an extraordinary gain in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.