Mexicos Grupo Televisa says to cut capex in 2017

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexicos Grupo Televisa plans to reduce its capital expenditure in 2017 in light of the depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, executives said on a conference call Friday.

The company, which produces Spanish-language content and has pay television businesses, said it would slow the pace of deployment of network upgrades.

On Thursday, Televisa reported a more than 80 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, due to higher costs in its content division and an extraordinary gain in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

