Mexico's Grupo Televisa reports 66 pct drop in profit in 2016

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.
In the year ending Dec. 31, the company had a net profit of 3.721 billion pesos, it said in a statement, down from 10.899 billion pesos in 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Christine Murray)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.