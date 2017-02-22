版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:26 BJT

Mexico's Grupo Televisa reports 66 pct drop in profit in 2016

MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.

In the year ending Dec. 31, the company had a net profit of 3.721 billion pesos, it said in a statement, down from 10.899 billion pesos in 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Christine Murray)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐