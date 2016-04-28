Mexico's Televisa says 1st-qtr profit falls 59 percent

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexico's Grupo Televisa on Thursday reported a 58.7 percent drop in profit in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.
The broadcaster and Spanish-language content provider said net profit in the January to March period was 600.4 million pesos ($34.7 million), down from 1.45 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 17.29 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing