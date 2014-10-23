Mexico's Televisa posts 182.8 mln peso 3rd-qtr loss

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday it lost 182.8 million pesos in the third quarter, versus a 2.39 billion peso gain the same period last year. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned
TOKYO, May 1 The United States will begin an investigation into whether thermoplastic components used in some Japanese and German vehicle models sold in the country violate its patent laws, trade authorities said late last week.