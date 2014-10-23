版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 24日 星期五 07:27 BJT

Mexico's Televisa posts 182.8 mln peso 3rd-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday it lost 182.8 million pesos in the third quarter, versus a 2.39 billion peso gain the same period last year. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐