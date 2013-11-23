ABC's Katie Couric negotiating deal at Yahoo -source

LOS ANGELES Nov 22 ABC newswoman and popular
daytime talk show host Katie Couric is negotiating a deal with
Yahoo Inc, a source with knowledge of the discussions
said on Friday.
The negotiations would not affect her daytime talk show
"Katie," which is currently in its second season at the
Disney-owned television channel, the source told Reuters on
condition of anonymity because the talks had not concluded.
No further details were available. Yahoo did not respond to
requests for comment.
The Hollywood Reporter said on Friday Couric was negotiating
an exit package with ABC, where she has a role as a special
correspondent for ABC News in addition to her daytime show.
While ABC would not confirm Couric's move, an executive
familiar with the situation did say she had an opportunity and
alluded to a link-up with Yahoo.
"Katie is an incredible journalist and this was an
opportunity that she couldn't pass up," the executive said.
"Thanks to the powerful association between ABC News and
Yahoo we know that Katie will continue to work closely with us
and welcome her on our air anytime."
Couric joined ABC less than three years ago after anchoring
the evening news at CBS, following a long stint at NBC's
"Today" show.
The Hollywood Reporter said Couric is expected to finish her
daytime talk show's second season and a decision about her
future will not be made until December, when November ratings
are in.
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, hoping to revive growth at the
struggling Internet company, has been trying to attract Internet
traffic to the company's many sites, partly by paying top-dollar
for premium content. In August, the AllThingsD website reported
that Mayer was personally orchestrating a Web interview show
featuring Couric.