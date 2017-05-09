'American Idol' to make comeback on ABC TV in 2018

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 9 "American Idol," the most
popular music reality show in U.S. television history, will
return to the screen on ABC in 2018, the network
announced on Tuesday.
The show, which was canceled by Fox Television last
year after 15 seasons, was once a ratings powerhouse, watched by
more than 30 million viewers at its peak in 2005-2007.
The glitzy talent show that launched the careers of
Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and others -
spiced with celebrity judges who alternately feuded and fawned -
eventually fell victim to declining ratings.
"Very exciting announcement," ABC television host Robin
Roberts said on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday. "We can
reveal right here for the first time ABC is bringing 'American
Idol' back!"
A spinoff of British music competition "Pop Idol," which
aired from 2001 to 2003, the American version's success led to
replications of that format around the world, including
Australian, Latin American and Indian "Idols."
Within the United States, the "American Idol" phenomenon
spawned a host of competing shows such as NBC's "The Voice,"
CBS's "Rock Star", and Fox's "The X Factor."
Following Tuesday's announcement, "American Idol" became a
top-trending topic on Twitter, with social media users
expressing mixed views.
"American Idol is already coming back," tweeted Andrea Marie
(@andrea_mariexx). "I don't think anyone had any time to miss
it."
"Man, 'member American Idol?" tweeted Ian Fortey
(@IanFortey). "The world was so different. Donald Trump was
running for President. Game of Thrones was only in season 6."
ABC did not name a host or reveal the judges, leading many
people to question whether long-time host Ryan Seacrest might
make a comeback on the new version.
"I'm so happy to wake up to the news that American Idol is
returning!!" wrote @MendesDNCEArmy. "Now the question is... is
Ryan Seacrest returning?!?!"
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)