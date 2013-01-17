Minaj, Carey fail to boost 'American Idol' audience

LOS ANGELES Jan 17 The audience for "American
Idol" slumped 19 percent to 17.9 million viewers, its lowest
season opener, despite the debut of judges Mariah Carey, Nicki
Minaj and Keith Urban, according to early ratings data released
on Thursday.
The two-hour premiere of the show's 12th season on Fox
television also lost 19 percent of the 18-49 age group most
coveted by advertisers, Nielsen figures showed. Total viewers
dropped to 17.9 million from 21.9 million in 2012.
Despite the drop, "American Idol" was still the most watched
show by a huge margin on U.S. television Wednesday night,
beating all shows combined in the 18-49 demographic on the three
other biggest TV networks.
Fox executives also noted that "Idol" beat the 2012
September premiere of NBC singing show rival "The Voice" by some
46 percent in total viewers.
"American Idol," long a ratings juggernaut for Fox, lost its
eight-year crown as the most watched show on U.S. television
last year to "Sunday Night Football."
Singers Carey, Minaj and country artist Keith Urban joined
the show as judges after Jennifer Lopez and Aerosmith frontman
Steven Tyler left last year.
Fox is a unit of News Corp