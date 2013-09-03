Jennifer Lopez returns as 'American Idol' judge

NEW YORK, Sept 3 Pop singer Jennifer Lopez will
be returning to "American Idol," joining new judge Grammy- and
Emmy-award-winning singer Harry Connick Jr. and veteran Keith
Urban on the popular TV singing competition, Fox Broadcasting
said on Tuesday.
Randy Jackson, who has been on the judging panel since the
show started in 2002 and announced he would be leaving earlier
this year, will return as an in-house mentor for the show's 13th
season in January.
"American Idol has always been about discovering the next
singing superstar, and next season our judging panel will
deliver a most impressive combination of talent, wisdom and
personality to do just that," Kevin Reilly, Fox Broadcasting's
chairman of entertainment, said in a statement announcing the
judging panel.
Lopez, 44, returns after a season away. The singer and
actress, who appeared in "The Back-up Plan" and "Parker," and
whose hits include "On the Floor," will add star power to the
singing competition, once the most-watched television show, with
30 million viewers during its heyday six or seven years ago.
Forbes.com calculated that "Idol" was the most profitable
show on TV in 2011, generating some $6.64 million in ad revenue
for every half hour it aired.
When soul singer Candice Glover won "American Idol" in May
and became the first woman to take the title since 2007 the
finale drew 14.2 million viewers, the first time it failed to
reach 20 million.
The season slump in audience numbers prompted an overhaul of
the highly paid judging panel. Forbes.com estimated last
season's judges and host Ryan Seacrest were paid a combined $54
million. Former judges Mariah Carey and rapper Nicki Minaj left
after the end of the last season. Urban is the only judge who
remained.
Connick will be a new face on the show. The 45-year-old
singer and New Orleans native has released 29 albums and
appeared on stage, in films and on television, including a
recurring role on "Will & Grace."
The show's longtime producer, Nigel Lythgoe, was let go in
June and replaced by Swedish producer Per Blankens, who was most
recently the producer of Sweden's version of the show.
Fox is a unit of News Corp.