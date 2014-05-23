UPDATE 2-'American Idol' finale audience hits new low of 10.6 million

(Updates 18-49 age group audience figures In paragraph 4)
LOS ANGELES May 22 The finale of Fox's singing
competition show "American Idol" drew the lowest viewership in
its 13-year history, with 10.6 million viewers, 25 percent below
last year's audience, according to ratings figures compiled by
Nielsen on Thursday.
"Idol," which crowned North Carolina singer Caleb Johnson
the winner in a two-hour finale on Wednesday night, was once an
industry powerhouse for Fox, watched by more than 30 million
viewers at its peak.
But it has steadily declined in ratings in recent years,
averaging around 8 million viewers per episode over the latest
season, despite featuring celebrity judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith
Urban and Harry Connick Jr.
The 18-49 demographic that advertisers covet accounted for
3.4 million of the viewers for this year's finale, down from
last year's 6 million.
Early Nielsen ratings data on Thursday from Fox said total
viewership for the "Idol" finale was 10.1 million, with 3.3
million in the 18-49 demographic.
Last year, the finale garnered 14.2 million viewers, the
first time the show's end failed to draw 20 million people,
despite bringing in high-priced celebrity judges Mariah Carey,
Nicki Minaj and Urban to boost sagging ratings.
Its biggest competitor in the singing contest space, NBC's
"The Voice," drew 11.6 million viewers during its Tuesday
finale, down from the 15.3 million during its spring finale last
year.
"The Voice," which airs in both the spring and fall each
year, continues to be a ratings hit for the Comcast Corp-owned
network and has outpaced "Idol," averaging about 13.8
million viewers per episode this season.
"Idol" will be scaled back for its next season from
approximately 50 hours to 37 hours, Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc's Fox Broadcasting entertainment chairman Kevin
Reilly said earlier this month.
Last year, longtime "Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe was fired
from the show because of low ratings and replaced by Swedish Per
Blankens.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken, Andre
Grenon and Mohammad Zargham)