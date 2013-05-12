Ben Whishaw named best actor at top British TV awards

LONDON May 12 Ben Whishaw was named best actor
at Britain's top TV awards on Sunday, cementing his status as
one of the UK's new leading men after starring in the James Bond
movie "Skyfall", while a satire lampooning London Olymmpic
organisers won two awards.
Whishaw, 32, who is currently performing with Judi Dench in
London's West End theatre district, won the award for playing
Richard II in a TV film based on William Shakespeare's play that
was commissioned by Britain's public broacaster, the BBC.
"I'm really, really surprised. I was just hoping it would be
one of the others just so I wouldn't have to come up here and
say anything," Whishaw, the gadget guy Q in "Skyfall", told a
star-studded ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.
The award for best actress at the British Academy Television
Awards went to Sheridan Smith for playing the wife of the great
train robber Ronnie Biggs in ITV's "Mrs Biggs".
She beat the bookmaker's favourite Sienna Miller, nominated
for playing the American actress Tippi Hedren with whom Alfred
Hitchcock was said to be obsessed, in the drama "The Girl"
co-produced by the BBC and Time Warner's HBO.
The biggest winner of the night was the BBC comedy programme
"Twenty Twelve" about organisers of the 2012 Olympics, which
won best situation comedy and nabbed the award for best female
in a comedy programme for actress Olivia Colman.
Colman also won best supporting actress for "Accused".
Another Olympic show, "The London 2012 Paralympic Games" on
Channel 4, won the prize for best sport and live event.
The prize for best single drama went to "Murder" by Danish
director Birger Larsen who also made the hit Nordic TV thriller
"The Killing", while the best drama went to "Last Tango in
Halifax" about teenage sweethearts reunited 60 years on.
HBO show "Girls", a comedy-drama about a group of
20-somethings in New York, won the international award, beating
the Danish crime drama "The Bridge", the post 9/11 psychological
drama "Homeland", and fantasy epic "Game of Thrones".
But "Game of Thrones" was the public's favourite, winning
the Radio Times Audience Award voted for by the public.
Film and TV star Michael Palin, who made his name as a
founder of comedy group Monty Python, was presented with an
Academy Fellowship while the British Academy of Film and
Television Arts (BAFTA) also used the occasion to pay tribute to
the BBC series "Dr. Who", which turns 50 this year.
Following is a list of the major BAFTA TV awards, sponsored
by Arqiva:
- Leading Actor: Ben Whishaw
- Leading Actress: Sheridan Smith
- Supporting Actor: Simon Russell Beale
- Supporting Actress: Olivia Colman
- Drama Series: Last Tango in Halifax
- International: Girls
- Current Affairs: The Shame of the Catholic Church
- Sport & Live Event: The London 2012 Paralympic Games
- Situation Comedy: Twenty Twelve
- Radio Times Audience Award (voted by the public): Game of
Thrones