UPDATE 1-Batman's crime-ridden Gotham metropolis comes to Fox TV

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Batman's crime-ridden
gritty fictional metropolis of Gotham City will be the focus of
a new Fox drama, the latest comic book-inspired series to tap
superheroes' ability to draw audiences to both film and TV.
Fox described its new show "Gotham" as "the origin stories
of Commissioner James Gordon and the villains that made Gotham
famous," the network said on Wednesday. Gordon is the police
commissioner of Gotham City, and often supports Batman to defeat
the city's villains.
Each episode will be one hour, and the pilot will be written
and produced by Bruno Heller, a British screenwriter best known
for co-creating the HBO-BBC produced drama "Rome," which
explored Ancient Rome's reign under Julius Caesar and Emperor
Augustus.
Fox has yet to announce when the series will air and who
will star in it. It was not clear whether Batman would even be a
character in the series.
"Gotham" comes on the heels of Marvel's "Agents of
S.H.I.E.L.D" on Walt Disney Co.'s television network
ABC, which premiered on Tuesday with 11.9 million viewers. The
series features human agents and is based on the world of
Marvel's "Avengers" comics, featuring an ensemble of superheroes
including Iron Man, Thor and Captain America.
"Gotham" will be produced by Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. Entertainment, which incorporated DC Entertainment,
the company behind the DC Comics universe that includes Batman
and Superman. The series will air on Fox, a unit of 21st Century
Fox Inc..
The latest Batman adaptation, Christopher Nolan's "Dark
Knight" trilogy starring Christian Bale as the caped crusader,
made more than $2 billion at box offices worldwide. British
actor Gary Oldman played Commissioner Gordon in the films.
Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck will be the next person to
don the bat mask on the big screen as he faces off with Henry
Cavill's Superman in "Man of Steel 2," due in theaters in 2015.