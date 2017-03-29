Lawsuit claiming 'Big Bang Theory' stole 'Soft Kitty' is dismissed

| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 A U.S. judge dismissed a
lawsuit claiming that the hit CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory"
borrowed lyrics without permission for "Soft Kitty," a song used
on several episodes of the show.
The lawsuit had been brought in December 2015 by the
daughters of Edith Newlin, a New Hampshire nursery school
teacher who had written the nearly identical poem "Warm Kitty"
in the 1930s.
But in a decision posted on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge
Naomi Reice Buchwald in Manhattan said the plaintiffs, Ellen
Newlin Chase and Margaret Chase Perry, failed to show they held
a copyright on their mother's lyrics, and deserved damages.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond on
Wednesday to requests for comment. Spokesmen for CBS Corp
and Time Warner Inc, whose Warner Bros.
Entertainment unit helps produce the show, declined to comment.
The complaint said Newlin wrote "Warm Kitty" with the words
"Warm kitty, soft kitty, little ball of fur; Sleepy kitty, happy
kitty, Purr! Purr! Purr!" and allowed the words to be used in
the 1937 book "Songs for the Nursery School," published by
Willis Music Co.
"Soft Kitty," often sung to Jim Parsons' character Sheldon
Cooper to soothe him in "The Big Bang Theory," uses identical
words with small changes in order, as in the opening line "Soft
kitty, warm kitty," the complaint said.
But the judge said that, under a federal copyright provision
that was "hardly a model of clarity," Willis Music's renewal in
1964 of its registration for "Songs for the Nursery School" did
not also renew Newlin's copyright for "Warm Kitty."
Edith Newlin died in 2004 at the age of 99. The plaintiffs
said they did not know about "Soft Kitty" until 2014 when Ellen
Newlin Chase saw a blog post about the song and "The Big Bang
Theory," which she had never watched.
"The Big Bang Theory" premiered in 2007 and has been one of
the highest-rated U.S. television shows for several years.
The case is Chase et al v Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
15-10063.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)