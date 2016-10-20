'Black Mirror' brings its dark reflection of digital world to Netflix

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 20 Welcome back to our bleak
future.
Dystopian anthology show "Black Mirror" will debut its third
season with new partner Netflix Inc on Friday,
returning with six stand-alone stories exploring the darker
consequences of a world digitally connected.
The show serves as a modern day Aesop's Fables, set in
alternative realities similar to present day society and
centered on the impact of technology on humanity.
"Technology takes the place of how the supernatural would
work in shows like 'The Twilight Zone' or 'Tales of the
Unexpected'," Charlie Brooker, creator of "Black Mirror," told
Reuters.
"In today's world, we're used to technology doing things
that five years ago would have made our heads spin off with
astonishment."
"Black Mirror" first debuted on UK television in 2011 with
three episodes, including one where a fictional UK prime
minister is forced to have sex with a pig on live television. A
second season came in 2013, and both were added on Netflix in
2014, quickly finding a U.S. audience.
The new season debuts with "Nosedive," in which Bryce Dallas
Howard plays a woman trying to get digital "likes" in a society
where everyone is constantly rated on a social app.
In "Playtest," a traveler finds himself in a terrifying
immersive experience; two women connect in a peculiar town in
"San Junipero"; a young boy is threatened into a dangerous game
in "Shut up and Dance"; a soldier faces turmoil in "Men Against
Fire" and in "Hated in the Nation," the internet's most disliked
people are mysteriously killed.
The show "touches on a lot of themes but I don't think
there's ever a resounding moral," said producer Annabel Jones.
"They're often very ambiguous and sometimes the endings are
quite gray, which I think sometimes is quite unsettling for
people," she said.
Brooker and Jones said partnering with Netflix garnered them
bigger budgets and no restrictions on episode lengths, unlike
shows made for broadcast television.
Brooker said each of the new episodes take on a different
genre, such as "Hated in the Nation" serving as the "Black
Mirror" take on a Scandinavian detective noir, and "Playtest"
exploring the horror realm.
It is a structure that Brooker said they will continue as
they work on season 4, in which one episode will focus on
parenting.
"I'm not anti-technology, but I'm a neurotic worrier and it
amuses me, or liberates me in a way to think of worst case
scenarios," Brooker said with a laugh.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)