INSIGHT-Local TV takes news to Web in fight for cord cutters

| LOS ANGELES, July 14
LOS ANGELES, July 14 Local TV stations are
plugging one of the last major holes in mobile video: streaming
their news to phones and tablets. The move presents yet another
challenge to cable and satellite providers, which are grappling
with the widespread online availability of content.
This fall, 112 U.S. stations will begin streaming live
newscasts through an app called NewsOn, one of several planned
"over-the-top" offerings delivered online without a pay TV
subscription.
And Verizon Digital Media Services, which offers technology
that enables streaming on a wide variety of screens, is in talks
with owners of more than 300 affiliates that want to supply
programming directly to consumers over the Internet, Ralf Jacob,
chief revenue officer, told Reuters. Stations could use the
technology to stream news or other local programming.
Local broadcasters, like cable networks, are trying to adapt
to the changing preferences of viewers, who increasingly want to
watch programs on their own schedules. The challenge for local
news programs will be to satisfy demand for mobile video without
undermining audience numbers for traditional broadcasts, which
generate hefty fees from cable operators as well as higher ad
rates than online programming.
After years of isolated experiments with mobile news, a
critical mass of the local TV industry is seizing on the idea.
If they are successful, they could both increase viewing by
current consumers and attract new ones, especially a younger
generation of viewers who prefer watching television programming
on mobile devices. But if current viewers "cut the cord," or
drop pay TV service, broadcast stations and cable operators
could both suffer.
Broadcasters are eager to follow audiences who are looking
outside the television for news and entertainment, said Emily
Barr, president and CEO of Graham Media Group, which
owns five broadcast stations and is experimenting with mobile
apps for newscasts.
Pay TV still reaches 100 million households, but the
industry lost 0.5 percent of its customers in the 12 months
through March, according to MoffettNathanson analysts.
Distributors have countered by offering customers their own apps
with broadcast and cable networks.
"It's a hedge of where the marketplace is going," said
Justin Nielson, senior research analyst at SNL Kagan.
Local broadcasters receive fees from pay TV providers based
on the number of subscribers, amounting to $6.3 billion in 2015,
SNL Kagan predicts. Returns from advertising are forecast to
reach $21.1 billion this year.
One illustration of the risks of getting it wrong is in
Britain, where the British Broadcasting Corporation recently
announced job cuts because viewers have moved from TV viewing to
tablets and mobile devices, which cut its TV license fees.
NEWS LEADS CHANGE
Until recently, local U.S. programming was limited in
over-the-top video, since the rights to much of what local
stations run is held by other parties.
Local newscasts, however, are owned by the stations
themselves, so they don't need to negotiate streaming rights.
NewsOn, which will run ads, will offer live local newscasts
from 84 U.S. markets, including eight of the top 10. The five
station groups that have signed up are the ABC Owned Television
Station Group, Cox Media Group, Hearst Television, Media General
and Raycom Media.
Other stations plan to offer more news on their own apps or
expand them to more devices.
In Cincinnati, E.W. Scripps sells a subscription for
ABC-affiliated station WCPO with additional stories not seen on
TV, as well as free movie screenings and other perks. It has an
on-demand news app in Phoenix on Microsoft's Xbox and
Apple Inc's set-top box.
Tegna, the broadcast and digital company spun off
from Gannett, is considering streaming local
entertainment programming such as video of a morning radio show.
Stations can now reach viewers any time of day, said Dave
Lougee, president of Tegna's broadcasting division, and "we want
to be ubiquitous."
BIG PARTNERSHIPS
Local affiliates also are trying to join streaming video
packages, but they don't own all the rights to stream shows they
broadcast.
CBS has signed up more than 100,000 for its $6-a-month CBS
All Access online video subscription, with more than 100 local
stations. But during NFL football, viewers get a message that
says the game "is not yet available for live stream."
Fox, CBS and NBC stations are on Sony Corp's
PlayStation Vue, a streaming package launched this year in five
markets.
Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp wants local
broadcasters on Sling TV, an online service it launched in
February, but needs to work out programming rights with dozens
of affiliates.
Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch said he expects to work on sorting
that out over the next twelve months. "Over time you'll see us
launching something local," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Sue Horton)