MTV 'Buckwild' cast member Shain Gandee found dead in W. Virginia

April 1 A cast member of MTV reality show
"Buckwild" was found dead in rural West Virginia on Monday, a
Kanawha County official said.
Shain Gandee, 21, was found dead in a car along with two
other men including his uncle David on Monday morning in
Sissonville, Kanawha County, a spokeswoman for Commissioner Kent
Carper told Reuters.
Gandee was one of the lead cast members of "Buckwild," which
follows a group of young adults living in rural West Virginia
and has attracted some criticism for its portrayal of the cast's
hard-partying ways.
Gandee was often seen on the show "four-wheeling" in his
truck, driving in circuits on off-road terrain.
"This is a very sad and tragic event. We live in a very
small community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gandee
family," Carper said in a statement.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department did not release any
information on the cause of death and said it was investigating.
MTV did not immediately return requests for comment.