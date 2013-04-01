UPDATE 1-Shain Gandee of MTV's 'Buckwild' found dead in W. Virginia

April 1 A cast member of MTV reality show
"Buckwild" was found dead in rural West Virginia on Monday after
being reported missing by family members following a late-night
session in a local bar.
Shain Gandee, 21, was found dead in a car along with two
other men including his uncle David on Monday morning in
Sissonville, Kanawha County, a spokeswoman for County
Commissioner Kent Carper told Reuters.
"This is a very sad and tragic event. We live in a very
small community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gandee
family," Carper said in a statement.
Gandee was one of the lead cast members of "Buckwild," which
follows a group of young adults living in rural West Virginia
and has attracted some criticism for its portrayal of the cast's
hard-partying ways.
Gandee was often seen on the show "four-wheeling" in his
truck, driving in circuits on off-road terrain.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department did not release any
information on the cause of death, saying it was investigating.
But the department had earlier issued a missing persons
alert for Shain and David Gandee, who family members said were
last seen at a local bar in Sissonville at about 3 a.m on
Sunday.
"The two said they were going four-wheeling in Shain's Ford
Bronco. No one knows where they planned to ride, or the
direction in which they left," the sheriff's department said in
its missing persons statement, adding that foul play was not
suspected.
MTV said it was "shocked and saddened" by Gandee's death.
"Shain had a magnetic personality, with a passion for life that
touched everyone he met and we will miss him dearly," MTV said
in a statement.