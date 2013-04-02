Autopsy shows Gandee of 'Buckwild' died from carbon monoxide poisoning

April 2 An autopsy on Shain Gandee, a cast
member of MTV reality show "Buckwild," showed he died from
carbon monoxide poisoning, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department
said on Tuesday.
Deputy Brian Humphreys told Reuters that the deaths of
Gandee, 21, his uncle David, 48, and friend Donald Robert Myers,
27, on Monday morning were ruled "accidental" after coroners
completed autopsies on all three men.
Gandee was found dead in the driver's seat of his Ford
Bronco pick-up truck in Sissonville, in Kanawha County, a rural
West Virginia community.
The truck was found by one of Gandee's friends after the MTV
star was reported missing by family members following a
late-night session in a local bar.
Gandee's truck was partially submerged in a mud pit, and the
vehicle's exhaust pipe was below the surface of the mud, the
sheriff's department said in a news release.
MTV said in a statement on Monday that it was "shocked and
saddened" by Gandee's death. A spokesperson told Reuters that
the network had suspended production on "Buckwild."
Gandee was one of the lead cast members of "Buckwild," which
follows a group of young adults living in rural West Virginia
and has attracted some criticism for its portrayal of the cast's
hard-partying ways.
Gandee was often seen on the show "four-wheeling" in his
truck, driving through makeshift courses on off-road terrain,
and "mudding," where he would drive at high speeds through mud
pits.