Warren Buffett, Schwarzenegger reunite on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Jan 28 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has
signed on as an advisor on the eighth season of NBC's "The
Celebrity Apprentice," more than a decade after advising new
host Arnold Schwarzenegger during his successful 2003 run to
become California's governor.
Buffett will join Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Los Angeles
Clippers owner and former Microsoft Corp chief Steve
Ballmer, and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, an entertainment
lawyer and Arnold Schwarzenegger's nephew, to offer guidance to
the 16 contenders in the reality competition.
Among the celebrities competing to become Schwarzenegger's
apprentice are Laila Ali, the boxing champion and wellness
expert who is a daughter of Muhammad Ali; football stars Eric
Dickerson and Ricky Williams; retired basketball star Lisa
Leslie; singers Boy George and Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil; actor
Jon Lovitz, and reality TV stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and
Kyle Richards.
The winner will receive a $250,000 check to give to charity.
Scheduling has not been announced.
Buffett, 85, has run Berkshire Hathaway Inc since
1965 and owns nearly one-fifth of the insurance and investment
conglomerate.
He is worth about $59 billion, making him the world's third
richest person according to Forbes magazine, despite having
donated more than $21 billion of Berkshire stock since 2006.
Many investors revere Buffett for his plain talk on
investing, the economy and life generally, as well as his
investing track record. He has appeared regularly on TV in
recent years as his fame and fortune have grown.
Schwarzenegger is taking over "Celebrity Apprentice" from
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate who also
hosted the NBC show "The Apprentice." NBC is part of Comcast
Corp.
Buffett did not immediately respond to a request for comment
through his assistant.
