Trump says Schwarzenegger not leaving 'Apprentice' show voluntarily

NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump
disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as
host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on
Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after
drawing few viewers.
Schwarzenegger had announced on Friday that he would not
return for a second season of the NBC show. He blamed Trump, an
executive producer and former host of the show, for low ratings,
describing the president's involvement as "baggage."
Trump sees it differently.
"Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the
Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by
me," Trump wrote in a message on his personal Twitter account.
"Sad end to great show."
The squabble then continued on Twitter.
"You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact
checker," a message on Schwarzenegger's Twitter account read,
responding to Trump.
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp on Friday, did not
comment on Schwarzenegger's decision not to return for another
season, or on the show's future.
Schwarzenegger, a movie star and former California governor,
took over as host of "Celebrity Apprentice" last year. His first
season premiered in January, and was watched by around 4 million
to 5 million viewers.
Trump faced criticism over potential conflicts of interests
after winning the presidency last November when he said he would
retain an executive producer credit on the show.
On at least one occasion, he has used part of a public
appearance as president to scornfully discuss Schwarzenegger's
ratings.
Trump was a celebrity businessman long before he became
president, and hosted "The Apprentice" and "The Celebrity
Apprentice" for 14 seasons, overseeing contestants competing in
business challenges before deciding which ones to fire.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)