Colbert Report abruptly suspends production

NEW YORK Feb 16 Comedy Central has
suspended production of the Colbert Report for at least two
days, an unexplained development that ignited widespread
speculation about the popular satirical news show on Twitter and
other social networks.
Comedy Central said the show aired a repeat episode on
Wednesday and would again on Thursday due to "unforeseen
circumstances," but did not elaborate. A spokesman for the cable
network, owned by Viacom Inc., was not immediately available to
comment.
The break comes during a crucial stretch for Stephen
Colbert's show, with the Republican primary season in full
swing. Last month, Colbert took his political humor to South
Carolina before its primary, staging a mock campaign rally and
urging fans to vote for former Republican presidential hopeful
Herman Cain.
The comedian also has a super PAC - "Americans for a Better
Tomorrow, Tomorrow" - that had raised more than $1 million by
late January.