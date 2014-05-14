Conan O'Brien's 'Conan' talk show to stay at TBS through 2018

LOS ANGELES May 14 Comedian Conan O'Brien will
continue his hosting gig on his late-night TBS talk show through
2018, the Time Warner Inc cable network said on
Wednesday.
O'Brien, 51, who moved to Turner Broadcasting System's TBS
channel in 2010 to host "Conan" after an acrimonious departure
from late-night television on NBC, averages 862,000 viewers per
episode for his hour-long talk show, which features the
red-haired host interviewing celebrities.
TBS said the host has helped bring "an incredibly young
audience to TBS" and also drew fans with his digital presence.
The network said "Conan" attracts more adults in the 18-34
demographic coveted by advertisers than O'Brien's fellow
late-night competitors, CBS' "The Late Show with David
Letterman" and "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" and
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Both Letterman and Ferguson announced they will retire from
their shows in the next year.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Walsh)