Reducing pay-TV subscriptions boosts video costs for many viewers -study

Dec 14 About half of television viewers who
opted for slimmed down pay-TV packages to lower their costs
ended up paying more for their overall video content because of
added streaming services, according to a new study from
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Rising costs are the reason most consumers reduce or drop
their TV subscriptions, so called "cord-shaving" or
"cord-cutting," according to PWC. But for those who scaled back
what they were paying for TV, adding streaming services had the
opposite effect.
The company surveyed 1,200 U.S. consumers as part of its
annual TV and video consumption study, and found that 51 percent
of those who opted to scale back their pay-TV packages ended up
paying more for video content than they did a year ago. Of those
surveyed who have dropped their TV packages entirely, 68 percent
said they were paying less for their video content than they
were a year ago.
"Apparently, trimming the cord did not save them money,
likely because they added costs of streaming services or paid
apps. This indicates they are willing to pay extra for a more
streamlined or focused experience on where they find value,"
said the report.
PWC's survey found that more pay-TV customers expect to keep
their subscriptions next year: 84 percent said they expect to
have a TV subscription one year from now, compared to 70 percent
who said that a year ago.
While PWC predicts the cord-cutting phenomenon weakening in
2017, the U.S. pay-TV industry is coming off a particularly
brutal year.
Pay-TV services have shed roughly 1.4 million subscribers
through the first three quarters of 2016, according to analysis
by MoffettNathanson. That would make it the largest decline
through three quarters on record.
That is why pay-TV companies including Dish Network and AT&T
Inc's DirecTV are moving toward providing live streams of
TV channels as a way to keep consumers who eschew traditional TV
bundles. Dish Network introduced SlingTV last year and
AT&T launched DirecTV Now two weeks ago.
MoffettNathanson estimates that Dish has added 911,000
SlingTV subscribers since the first quarter of 2015, when Dish
first included SlingTV in its subscriber count.
But they are not alone in this new burgeoning market: Sony
Corp has its own live streaming TV service called PlayStation
Vue and Hulu is adding a live TV service next year as well.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by David Gregorio)