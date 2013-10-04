CBS gives 'Late Show' host David Letterman two-year extension

Oct 4 U.S. television network CBS has extended
its contract with late night talk show host David Letterman
through 2015.
Letterman's "Late Show with David Letterman has earned nine
Emmy Awards during the 20 years it has aired on the broadcast
network, a unit of CBS Corp.
"There is only one Dave, and we are extremely proud that he
continues to call CBS 'home,'" Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp
president and chief executive, said in a statement on Friday.
"Les and I had a lengthy discussion, and we both agreed that
I needed a little more time to fully run the show into the
ground," the 66-year-old Letterman added.
The comedian, best known for his dry humor and gap-toothed
grin, is the longest-running late night TV talk show host,
having had his own show for 31 years beginning with NBC's "Late
Night" talk show in 1982.
Letterman's "Late Show" will compete head-to-head with ABC's
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and Jimmy Fallon, when he takes over NBC's
"Tonight Show" from longtime host Jay Leno in February 2014.
CBS, which did not disclose the terms of the extension, said
that "Late Show's" audience has increased by 5 percent over the
past year. It averages about 3.1 million viewers.