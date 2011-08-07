UPDATE 1-ABC announces divorce from 'Desperate Housewives'

* 'Desperate Housewives' to end in May 2012
LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 ABC on Sunday said it is
ending "Desperate Housewives" when the current, eighth season
wraps up in 2012, sending the popular ladies of Wisteria Lane
packing into TV history.
ABC made the announcement to television critics, calling it
an "iconic show" for the network.
"Desperate Housewives," which stars Felicity Huffman, Teri
Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria among its ensemble cast,
tells of the secretive lives and loves of women residing among
the not-so-quiet confines of a suburban street, Wisteria Lane.
The show was hugely popular after it first began airing in
2004, winning numerous awards and gaining audiences overseas.
But as with all TV shows, its popularity has waned as the show
has aged.
Creator Marc Cherry said on Sunday he wanted the show to
end on a high rather than limp along on for several more
years.
"The only thing harder than creating a hit show is knowing
when to end, especially when you have one of most amazing casts
in the history of television," Cherry told reporters.
"I am very aware of people overstaying their welcome ... I
wanted to got out while the network still saw us as a viable
show, while we were still a force to be contended with."
Cherry said he had spoken with most of the cast about the
decision, which he says was not entirely unexpected.
"I think you are going to find they are smart enough to
just be grateful," he said of the lead actresses' reaction. For
his own part, Cherry said, "I have nothing but gratitude."
ABC entertainment president Paul Lee called the program "an
iconic show."
"We are desperately proud of it. I wanted to make sure that
the show that got this network on the map had a victory lap,"
Lee said at a gathering of TV critics in Los Angeles.
For this last season, ending in May 2012, ABC promises much
intrigue for the main characters including guilty feelings
about a murder and problems with disintegrating marriages, love
affairs and sexy new neighbors.
