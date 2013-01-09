Eager to build buzz, online sites hope to impress TV critics

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 9 The Web comedy series "Old
Jews Telling Jokes" has been viewed more than 18 million times
since its 2009 launch on online video network Blip, but the show
hasn't generated the level of media attention bestowed on big
broadcast or cable TV programs.
This week, Blip's CEO and three producers will descend on
Pasadena, Calif., where reporters and critics will gather for
the Television Critics Association Press Tour, a must-stop for
any show to get the kind of publicity that helps grab eyeballs
among the growing array of TV and digital content.
Blip, which will promote "Old Jews Telling Jokes" and two
other shows, joins a growing parade of online video outlets
making the pilgrimage to TCA along with traditional networks.
This year, Netflix Inc is also joining. Last year it
was Hulu and Goo g le Inc's YouTube.
During the 14-day TCA meeting, networks trot out their
biggest stars and producers to chat about their shows and
provide behind-the-scenes insight during question-and-answer
sessions, set visits and lavish cocktail parties.
Fox featured Kevin Bacon, star of its new serial killer
drama "The Following." HBO brought Matt Damon and Michael
Douglas to talk about an upcoming movie about the entertainer
Liberace.
Blip will present Eric Spiegelman, producer of "Old Jews
Telling Jokes," an unscripted series that features Jewish men
and women telling humorous stories.
Julian Smith, a comedian who creates short comedy sketches,
and Chris Gethard, star of a weekly variety show, also will
appear during Blip's presentation on Wednesday.
Blip, which is backed by venture capital firms Bain Capital
and Canaan Capital, aims to showcase the quality of its programs
on the Web, said CEO Kelly Day, the former head of digital media
and commerce at Discovery Communications.
Online shows these days are running longer than the short
amateur clips the Web is famous for, she said, and feature more
extensive c h aracter development and better production quality.
"Everything is improving," Day said. "But it still hasn't
gotten on the radar screen of mainstream media yet. You don't
see People magazine writing about this stuff yet."
TCA President Candy Havens said the organization began
allowing digital programmers into its gathering about seven
years ago to k e ep members informed about the evolving
entertainment landscape beyond traditional television.
"It's important, if we're going to inform our readers, that
we stay current on what's available," Havens said.
Netflix hopes to wow the critics with its growing slate of
original programming it will premiere this year as the video
subscription service competes with premium cable networks like
Time Warner Inc's HBO and CBS Corp's Showtime.
Netflix's TCA headliner is Ricky Gervais, the irreverent
comedian and creator of "The Office." He'll promote "Derek," a
comedy t h at stars Gervais as a staffer who cares for residents
in a retirement home.
The video streaming service will also showcase "Hemlock
Grove," a murder mystery directed by horror movie producer Eli
Roth and one-time Fox TV show "Arrested Development." Netflix is
reviving the quirky comedy with the original cast including Will
Arnett, Jason Bateman and Portia de Rossi.
Online video site Hulu skipped the TCA event this year, but
pitched a handful of original shows to the group in 2012. This
time it sent an announcement to reporters trumpeting its new
shows such as "Mother Up!," a half-hour adult animated comedy
starring "Desperate Housewives" alum Eva Longoria, and the
animated show, "The Awesomes," co-created by Seth Meyers of
"Saturday Night Live."