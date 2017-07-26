FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
'Simpsons' creator heads to Netflix with adult comedy
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 凌晨1点27分 / 2 天前

'Simpsons' creator heads to Netflix with adult comedy

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, July 25 (Reuters) - "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening is swapping Springfield for a medieval kingdom in a new animated adult comedy series called "Disenchantment" for Netflix, the streaming platform said on Tuesday.

"Disenchantment" will follow a princess named Bean, voiced by "Broad City" actress Abbi Jacobson, her friend Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her demon Luci (Eric Andre) in the crumbling kingdom of Dreamland, Netflix said.

The series, which will debut ten episodes starting in 2018, will include creatures such as ogres, harpies, trolls and "lots of human fools."

"Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you," Groening said in a statement.

It is a world away from Groening's family comedy following the many adventures of "The Simpsons" - donut-loving patriarch Homer, housewife Marge, rebellious Bart, prodigy Lisa and baby Maggie.

"The Simpsons" is the longest-running animated series on U.S. television, having just concluded its 28th season this year during which it celebrated its 600th episode. The series will continue into a 30th season.

Groening is also the creator of the animated sci-fi comedy "Futurama," which ran from 1999 to 2003 on Fox and was rebooted in 2010 until 2013 for Comedy Central. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below