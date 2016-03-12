UPDATE 2-'Dog Whisperer' Millan defends methods amid probe over cruelty to a pig

(Recasts with Millan's People magazine comments)
March 11 Popular U.S. television dog trainer
Cesar Millan, known as the "Dog Whisperer," said on Friday he
understands why he is being investigated for animal cruelty but
stands by his training methods, as thousands signed a petition
demanding his show be canceled.
Millan told People magazine that he is happy to cooperate
with the investigation over a Feb. 26 episode of the Nat Geo
WILD TV series, "Cesar 911" in which Millan uses a pig to train
a French bulldog terrier mix called Simon, who had killed two
pigs in the past.
On the show, Simon is seen chasing the pig and nipping his
ear, causing it to bleed.
"In America, animals have rights to a certain extent. And
when somebody complains about it, the law enforcement have to
come and supervise. They do it to everybody and they're doing
the right thing," Millan told People.
A change.org petition signed by more than 10,000 people on
Friday called Millan's methods inhumane, saying he "used the pig
as a bait for the dog all for 'entertainment' purposes." It
asked Nat Geo WILD to cancel his show.
Millan, 46, who found fame through his "Dog Whisperer" TV
show that has been broadcast worldwide and who has sold millions
of books about his techniques, said he disagreed that he used
the pig as bait to provoke the dog, and that Simon and the pig
"became best friends" and the dog was no longer aggressive to
towards pigs.
In a follow-up segment, which was aired later in the
episode, Simon is seen co-existing peacefully with a group of
pigs, a chicken and other animals.
A representative for Millan confirmed his comments given to
People. The Department of Animal Care and Control in Los Angeles
County did not return Reuters' requests for comment.
The American Humane Society said it had received complaints
about the episode, and called the incident "abuse" in a
statement.
Nat Geo WILD, a unit of 21st Century Fox, on Friday
rallied around Millan and said that a clip from the episode that
was shared online "caused some concern for viewers who did not
see or understand the full context of the encounter."
"The pig that was nipped ... was tended to immediately
afterward, healed quickly and showed no lasting signs of
distress.... As a result (of Millan's work) Simon did not have
to be separated from his owner or euthanized," it said.
