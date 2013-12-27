UPDATE 1-A&E puts Phil Robertson back on 'Duck Dynasty' after anti-gay flap

By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Dec 27 Cable network A&E said on
Friday that Phil Robertson will be allowed to re-join his family
in the hit reality show "Duck Dynasty," less than two weeks
after the patriarch was suspended over anti-gay comments.
Robertson's remarks to GQ magazine and his subsequent
suspension by A&E sparked a nationwide debate over tolerance and
religion, with conservative politicians and fans saying that
Robertson's beliefs were consistent with the Bible.
"As a global media content company, A&E Networks' core
values are centered around creativity, inclusion and mutual
respect," A&E said in a statement released late Friday.
"We believe it is a privilege for our brands to be invited
into people's homes and we operate with a strong sense of
integrity and deep commitment to these principles," added the
network, a joint venture of Walt Disney Co. and
privately held Hearst Corp.
"Duck Dynasty" ranks among the most-watched cable television
programs and averages about 8 million viewers per episode. Its
fifth season is slated to begin on Jan. 15. The show's fourth
season debuted in August to 11.8 million viewers, a record for a
cable nonfiction series, according to the network.
By lifting Robertson's suspension after nine days, A&E
assures that the 67-year-old will not miss production of the
series' sixth season and staves off any mutiny by the remainder
of the family.
Robertson, the leader of the backwater Louisiana clan on the
reality show about hunting, fishing and domestic squabbles, was
put on indefinite "hiatus" on Dec. 18 by A&E for his remarks to
GQ characterizing homosexuality as sinful behavior.
"Start with homosexual behavior and just morph from there,"
Robertson said when asked what is sinful. "Bestiality, sleeping
around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those
men."
'COARSE LANGUAGE'
Although Robertson never apologized for his comments, his
family did say they regretted his "coarse language," which
included graphic descriptions of male and female anatomy.
A&E said at the time it was disappointed after reading
Robertson's remarks, which it added were his personal views and
did not reflect those of the network.
Robertson's suspension also elicited strong reaction from
across the political spectrum, with conservative politicians
defending Robertson as a victim of political correctness.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal lent his support to
Robertson and his family, who turned their animal-call company
Duck Commander into a hunting industry leader and helped boost
tourism to the state.
"The politically correct crowd is tolerant of all
viewpoints, except those they disagree with," Jindal said in a
statement last week.
Gay equality group GLAAD condemned Robertson's comments,
saying he knows nothing about gay people.
"Phil's decision to push vile and extreme stereotypes is a
stain on A&E and his sponsors, who now need to reexamine their
ties to someone with such public disdain for LGBT people and
families," GLAAD said in a statement at the time.