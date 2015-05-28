Santorum says 'sickened' by molestation in TV's Duggar family

LOS ANGELES May 28 Republican presidential
hopeful Rick Santorum said he was "sickened" by revelations of
molestation by the eldest son of the Duggars, the Christian
family that features in television hit "19 Kids and Counting"
and helped the conservative in his last campaign.
Santorum's comments, aired on ABC's "Good Morning America"
on Thursday, suggest he is distancing himself from Josh Duggar,
who actively campaigned for the former senator from Pennsylvania
in 2012 and is alleged to have molested several underage girls
as a teen 12 years ago. The young man is now 27.
"I was sickened by it, just sickened by it," Santorum told
ABC's George Stephanopoulos after launching his campaign for the
2016 Republican nomination on Wednesday.
"I pray for those girls, in particular. To have gone through
that is just hard to think about."
His sharply worded reaction adds more pressure on Discovery
Communications Inc and its cable network TLC,
grappling with the loss this week of at least a dozen
advertisers for its top-rated show about the large Arkansas
family that espouses Christian values.
Major corporate names like Walgreen Co and
General Mills Inc were among the advertisers distancing
themselves from the popular show, which ended its latest season
earlier this month.
Josh Duggar acknowledged wrongdoing and apologized for his
actions last week after In Touch magazine published a police
report alleging that he had fondled several girls. He was never
charged and the police report was destroyed last week by court
order to protect the identity of an alleged victim.
Parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, who hit the campaign
trail for Santorum in 2012, acknowledged that Josh "made some
very bad mistakes."
Another political backer and Republican presidential
candidate, Mike Huckabee of Arkansas, last week stood by the
Duggars in a post on his Facebook page.
"Josh's actions when he was an underage teen are as he
described them himself, 'inexcusable,' but that doesn't mean
'unforgivable,'" the former Southern Baptist pastor said in the
post.
TLC pulled all episodes of the show last Friday, but has
refused to comment about the fate of the show, which has aired
since 2008 and is currently not in production.
Streaming service Hulu showed error messages to viewers who
try to see the show, but as of Wednesday night, episodes were
still available for streaming on Amazon.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)