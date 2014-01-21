"Ni hao, y'all": Ellen DeGeneres talk show lands in China

LOS ANGELES Jan 21 Comedian Ellen DeGeneres'
daytime talk show will be the first daily American show of its
kind to be distributed in China, its U.S. and Chinese
distributors said on Tuesday.
Episodes of Emmy-winning "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" are now
available on Chinese online video service Sohu Video 48 hours
after its U.S. broadcast and with Chinese subtitles, Sohu.com
Inc and Time Warner Inc-owned Warner Bros.
Domestic Television said.
"Ni hao! Ni Hao. Ni hao, y'all!" DeGeneres greeted viewers
in Mandarin on her show Tuesday in announcing the deal.
"It's basically the same show, but it will have subtitles
and be called 'The Happy Lady Dance Hour,'" joked the
55-year-old comedian, who will host the Academy Awards on March
2.
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in its 11th season, typically
draws 3 million to 4 million viewers, and is one of the
most-viewed daytime talk shows on U.S. television.