公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 26日 星期二

'Breaking Bad' wins Emmy for best drama series

LOS ANGELES Aug 25 Gritty drug saga "Breaking Bad" on Monday won the best drama series award at the Primetime Emmys, U.S. television's highest honors.

It was the second consecutive best drama Emmy win for the AMC series, which ended after five seasons. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Richwine)
