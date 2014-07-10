Emmy nominations honor TV newcomers 'True Detective,' 'Orange'

LOS ANGELES, July 10 Television newcomers crime
drama "True Detective" from HBO and dark prison comedy "Orange
is the New Black" from Netflix racked up a dozen Emmy
nominations each on Thursday.
Online streaming company Netflix Inc more than doubled its
nominations for TV's highest honors last year, reaching 31 with
political thriller "House of Cards" earning 13 nods.
HBO's medieval thriller "Game of Thrones" led all nominees
with 19 and pushed the premium cable network's overall nods to
99, the most of any network.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)