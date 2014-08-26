Emmy telecast drops to 15.6 million viewers with Monday switch

LOS ANGELES Aug 26 After moving up a month and switching to a weekday evening, Monday's Primetime Emmy awards drew 15.6 million viewers, a drop from last year's Sunday night show.

This year's Emmy awards, which saw AMC's drug drama "Breaking Bad" and ABC's hit "Modern Family" take home the top awards in drama and comedy, drew the second-highest viewership in the past eight years, NBC said on Tuesday, citing Nielsen ratings figures.

The show, which was also moved a month earlier to August, drew 5.3 million in the 18-to-49 demographic coveted by advertisers.

Comcast Corp's NBC said the Emmys telecast beat rival broadcast networks in the 8 p.m.-to-11 p.m. time period, with CBS Corp's CBS, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's FOX and Walt Disney Co's ABC drawing a combined total of 13.8 million viewers on Monday.

Last year's show, which took place on a Sunday in September and was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris on CBS, drew 17.6 million viewers. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chris Michaud and Jonathan Oatis)