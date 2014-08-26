UPDATE 1-Emmys TV audience drops to 15.6 million with Monday switch

(Adds details of show, reviews)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Aug 26 After moving up a month and
switching to a weekday evening, Monday's Primetime Emmy awards
drew 15.6 million viewers, a drop from last year's Sunday night
show despite a new host, a passionate kiss and a touching
tribute.
This year's Emmy awards, which saw AMC's drug drama
"Breaking Bad" and ABC's hit "Modern Family" take home the top
awards in drama and comedy, drew the second-highest viewership
in the past eight years, NBC said on Tuesday, citing Nielsen
ratings figures.
The show, which was also moved a month earlier to August,
drew 5.3 million viewers in the 18-to-49 demographic coveted by
advertisers.
On social media, Emmys were a top trending topic on Twitter
throughout the telecast, while 6.2 million people discussed the
show on Facebook.
Key moments from the night included "Veep" winner Julia
Louis-Dreyfus locking lips with Bryan Cranston for a passionate
kiss as a throwback to their "Seinfeld" days as she went up to
collect her best comedy actress award, and an audience
question-and-answer session with Melissa McCarthy asking whether
her illegally parked car would get towed.
The show also featured Billy Crystal's touching and funny
tribute to the late Robin Williams.
Comcast Corp's NBC said the Emmys telecast beat
rival broadcast networks in the 8 p.m.-to-11 p.m. time period,
with CBS Corp's CBS, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's
FOX and Walt Disney Co's ABC drawing a combined
total of 13.8 million viewers on Monday.
Last year's show, which took place on a Sunday in September
and was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris on CBS, drew 17.6 million
viewers.
Critics this year picked on the complicated awards show
categories, which saw some confusing entries such as HBO's "True
Detective" in best drama rather than miniseries, and Netflix's
"Orange Is the New Black" drama about a women's prison submitted
in the best comedy category.
The controversy served first-time Emmy host Seth Meyers well
in his opening monologue as he joked about trying to submitting
his "Late Night" show as a miniseries, but critics were left
torn by the night's events.
Alessandra Stanley at the New York Times said Meyers "was
charming, but he didn't take many risks, and overall, the
ceremony was a brisk, rather tame event."
Tim Goodman at the Hollywood Reporter said the
"head-scratching awards show" delivered winners "all over the
map," but praised Meyers for being "affable and steady and kept
the banter light and upbeat."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Jonathan Oatis)