2013年 9月 24日

Viewership rises as more than 17 million watch CBS Emmy broadcast

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 Viewership for Sunday night's Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on CBS rose for the second consecutive year, CBS said on Monday.

Early audience figures measured by Nielsen totaled 17.6 million viewers, a 33 percent increase from last year's ceremony, which was broadcast on Disney's ABC, CBS said.

It was the largest Emmy audience since 2005, CBS said.

The telecast, which was hosted by actor Neil Patrick Harris, benefited from an overrun of an NFL football game that led into the show's 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT) time slot.

The Emmys overall placed second on Sunday night to NBC's "Sunday Night Football" game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, which attracted 18.7 million viewers, according to early figures.
