UPDATE 1-Rihanna, CBS bench opening number for Thursday football

(Rewrites throughout to add Roc Nation record label says
refuses to license Rihanna song to CBS)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 R&B singer Rihanna's record
label on Tuesday said it has refused to license a song to CBS
for its "Thursday Night Football" program after the TV network
chose not to use the song in its season opener because it was
focused on the NFL's domestic violence scandal.
The Roc Nation label made its announcement after Rihanna,
who was assaulted by singer and then-boyfriend Chris Brown on
the eve of the 2009 Grammy Awards, railed against CBS on Twitter
for scrapping her featured part in rapper Jay Z's "Run This
Town" along with other planned content.
"Roc Nation made the decision to not grant the song's
usage," Jay Z's Roc Nation label said in a statement.
The record label revoked the licensing before Tuesday
because of the way CBS handled the situation, a spokeswoman
said.
CBS said earlier on Tuesday it will open the show with
original theme music instead of Rihanna's singing.
The CBS Corp -owned network, which won the rights to
broadcast NFL games in primetime on Thursdays this season, did
not use the song as part of its planned opening segment last
week in a game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh
Steelers.
Instead, the network covered the indefinite suspension of
former Ravens running back Ray Rice for domestic abuse and an
essay on domestic violence among other content.
The United States' most popular sport league and its
commissioner Roger Goodell have come under intense public
criticism for the way the Rice case was handled.
Neither CBS nor Rihanna directly acknowledged that the
singer's past history as a victim of domestic violence played a
role in the decision.
"Beginning this Thursday, we will be moving in a different
direction with some elements of our 'Thursday Night Football'
open," CBS said. "We will be using our newly created 'Thursday
Night Football' theme music to open our game broadcast."
The dispute between Rihanna and CBS intensified when the
26-year-old Barbadian singer rebuked the network on Twitter.
"CBS you pulled my song last week, now you wanna slide it
back in this Thursday," the Grammy winner said, punctuating the
Tweet to her 37.2 million followers with an expletive. "Y'all
are sad for penalizing me for this."
CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said last week that the
change in the broadcast reflected events. "We thought
journalistically and from a tone standpoint, we needed to have
the appropriate tone coverage," he told Sports Illustrated. CBS
pulled several pre-game items including a comedy sketch.
Goodell initially suspended Rice two games for punching his
then fiancee in an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino elevator,
but later suspended the running back indefinitely after
surveillance footage was published showing Rice knocking her
unconscious. Rice has also been cut by the Ravens.
Criticism of the handling of the Rice case led the NFL to
apologize and toughen its domestic violence penalties. Official
beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch on Tuesday criticized the league for
its handling of a spate of abuse cases.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Grant McCool)