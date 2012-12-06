Fox goes diving with the stars in new reality TV show

LOS ANGELES Dec 6 Fox is taking celebrity
reality television to the pool.
The U.S. broadcaster on Thursday announced a one-off special
"Stars in Danger: The High Dive" that pits models, actors and
athletes against each other in an Olympic-style diving contest.
"Jersey Shore" star Jennifer "JWOWW" Farley headlines the
contestants, who will take the plunge following a coaching
session from U.S. Olympic diving medalist Troy Dumais.
Other contestants include football star Terrell Owens,
former stars of TV show "Baywatch" David Chokachi and Alexandra
Paul, surfer Bethany Hamilton, who lost an arm in a 2003 shark
attack, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast members Kim and
Kyle Richards, and daytime soap opera actor Antonio Sabato Jr.
The contestants will compete in a series of Olympic-style
dives, including solo high diving and synchronized diving from
several heights, Fox said in a statement.
Host Dumais, who qualified for four Olympics (2000-2012),
won the bronze medal in 3-meter synchronized diving with
Kristian Ipsen at the 2012 Summer Games in London.
The two-hour special, which will air on Jan. 9, was based on
a long-running German television contest, "TV Total
Turmspringen".
It follows popular reality shows such as "Dancing with the
Stars," and the short-lived "Skating with the Stars," both on
rival ABC.