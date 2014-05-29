Fox network says chairman Kevin Reilly to step down end of June

LOS ANGELES May 29 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Thursday that Kevin Reilly, the chairman of entertainment at Fox's broadcasting division, will step down at the end of June.

Reilly's departure comes as the U.S. television network's ratings slumped in the past season. Reilly joined Fox in 2007 and was named chairman of entertainment in 2012. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)