FX to launch new cable channel for younger adult audience

March 28 FX Networks will launch a new cable channel aimed at young adults ages 18 to 34 with programming that includes current hit comedies "The League" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," executives said on Thursday.

The channel, called FXX, will debut Sept. 2 and reach 74 million homes in its first year, News Corp-owned FX Networks said in a statement.

Adults aged 18 to 34 is one of the key demographic groups prized by advertisers. The FX channel is aimed at a slightly older audience, 18 to 49, while a third sister network, movie-focused FXM, is aimed at ages 25 to 54.

At its start, FXX will run four original comedies plus late-night show "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell," which will move over from FX along with "The League" and "Always Sunny." Acquired comedies and movies will fill out the schedule. The programming will later expand to include original dramas.
