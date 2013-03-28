FX to launch new cable channel for younger adult audience

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 FX Networks will launch a new cable channel aimed at young adults ages 18 to 34 with programming that includes current hit comedies "The League" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," executives said on Thursday.
The channel, called FXX, will debut Sept. 2 and reach 74 million homes in its first year, News Corp-owned FX Networks said in a statement.
Adults aged 18 to 34 is one of the key demographic groups prized by advertisers. The FX channel is aimed at a slightly older audience, 18 to 49, while a third sister network, movie-focused FXM, is aimed at ages 25 to 54.
At its start, FXX will run four original comedies plus late-night show "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell," which will move over from FX along with "The League" and "Always Sunny." Acquired comedies and movies will fill out the schedule. The programming will later expand to include original dramas.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)