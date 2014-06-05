'Game of Thrones' most popular series in HBO history

NEW YORK, June 5 "Game of Thrones," HBO's
Emmy-award winning fantasy epic, has surpassed "The Sopranos" as
its most popular series ever, the premium cable network said on
Thursday.
Episodes in the fourth season of the show have an average
gross audience of 18.4 million, including repeat showings, video
on demand and mobile streaming, which broke the record of 18.2
million set by the 2002 season of the mobster drama, "The
Sopranos."
Video on demand and delayed viewing habits have changed
significantly since 2002, with more options being open to
television audiences.
Season three of the show averaged 14.4 million viewers per
episode. Two episodes of the fourth season have yet to be aired,
with the finale set for June 15. HBO has already committed to
making seasons five and six.
The series on Time Warner Inc-owned HBO network
features dragons, castles and dragons. It is based on the
best-selling books by fantasy and science fiction writer George
R.R. Martin about fictional, medieval families fighting for
control of a mythical land.
The show, which first aired in 2011, stars Peter Dinklage,
Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams, and is sold to
more than 200 markets outside the United States.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)