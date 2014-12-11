TV Golden Globes exalt cable, online comedy over broadcast sitcom

LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Newly minted comedy on cable television and online streaming platforms beat the broadcast stalwarts to win favor with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its Golden Globe nominations on Thursday.

Premium cable network HBO's raunchy female coming-of-age series "Girls" was the only returning contender for best television comedy or musical, which left out previous broadcast network category staples such as ABC sitcom "Modern Family" and CBS's nerd comedy "The Big Bang Theory."

Netflix Inc's second season of women's prison comedy "Orange is the New Black" landed a nod, alongside HBO's new tech satire "Silicon Valley"; Hispanic comedy "Jane the Virgin" from The CW, jointly owned by CBS and Warner Bros, and the only broadcast network show in the race; and Amazon Instant Video's transgender show, "Transparent."

This is Amazon Studios' first crack into major awards as it ramps up its original programming to compete with the likes of Netflix in online video streaming.

"Transparent," about the patriarch of a family who comes out as a transgender woman to his family, also picked up a best comedy/musical TV actor nod for lead star Jeffrey Tambor.

"The field of television is going through such an incredible transformation," said Theo Kingma, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, crediting Netflix and Amazon for "changing the landscape."

Tambor will be up against Louis C.K. for FX Networks' "Louie," Ricky Gervais for Netflix's "Derek," William H. Macy for Showtime's "Shameless" and Don Cheadle for Showtime's "House of Lies."

"Jane the Virgin," about a young religious Hispanic woman who is accidentally artificially inseminated during a medical checkup, landed a best comedy/musical TV actress nod for lead star Gina Rodriguez, the only newcomer in the category.

Rodriguez will contend with returning nominees Lena Dunham for "Girls," Taylor Schilling for "Orange is the New Black," Edie Falco for "Nurse Jackie" and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for "Veep."

Last year's best comedy series winner, Fox's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," failed to make the cut this year.

This year's winners will be revealed at a televised awards ceremony on Jan. 11.

FX's "Fargo," which follows small-town men who become entangled in a murder plot, led the television race with five nods, including best mini-series or TV motion picture.

The only comedy in the category, "Fargo" will be up against Starz's abduction drama "The Missing and HBO's AIDS movie "The Normal Heart," dark family chronicle "Olive Kitteridge" and gritty crime miniseries "True Detective." (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Von Ahn)