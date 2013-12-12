Old TV darlings dumped as Golden Globes seek out the new and edgy

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 12 Television favorites of
seasons past such as "Mad Men" and "Homeland" lost out to new,
edgy shows like "Masters of Sex" and "House of Cards" in the
Golden Globes nominations announced on Thursday, as voters seek
out TV's next big thing.
In the category of best TV dramas, Netflix's political
thriller "House of Cards" and Showtime's racy sex history series
"Masters of Sex" will take on AMC's gritty drug drama "Breaking
Bad," PBS' British period series "Downton Abbey" and CBS' law
and corruption yarn "The Good Wife."
Showtime's domestic terror drama "Homeland," which won
Golden Globes for best TV drama for the past two years, failed
to garner a single nomination on Thursday. Other past favorites
such as AMC's advertising drama "Mad Men" and HBO's epic fantasy
"Game of Thrones" were also pushed aside for new shows.
"It's the job of the people in the industry to try and
prepare people for the next generation of shows, and make sure
something strong is on the upwards escalator, so I welcome the
new shows in the category," "Downton Abbey" creator Julian
Fellowes said in an interview.
Past comedy favorites including NBC shows "The Office" and
"30 Rock," both of which concluded this year, also failed to win
any nods on Thursday. In this year's nominations for best
comedy/musical TV series, new Fox cop comedy "Brooklyn
Nine-Nine" will compete against CBS' "The Big Bang Theory,"
ABC's "Modern Family," HBO's "Girls" and NBC's "Parks and
Recreation."
The Golden Globes, voted for by the members of the Hollywood
Foreign Press Association, are one of Hollywood's top honors for
film and television, and winners will be announced at a
televised ceremony in Beverly Hills on Jan. 12.
Online streaming platform Netflix barged in this
year with its first forays into original programming: "House of
Cards" snagged four nominations, while female prison drama
"Orange is the New Black" and comedy "Arrested Development"
picked up a nomination each.
A surprise entry into the mix was premium cable channel
Starz, which had two shows vying for honors in the TV
mini-series/movie categories, landing a network record of six
nominations.
Starz received nominations for "Dancing on the Edge," a BBC
drama about a black jazz band in 1930s London, and "The White
Queen," a medieval period piece co-produced by the BBC and
Starz. They will challenge HBO's Liberace biopic "Behind the
Candelabra," Sundance Channel's New Zealand thriller "Top of the
Lake" and FX Networks' "American Horror Story: Coven" for best
miniseries/movie.
"The wealth is spread around more than it was before.
Starz's significant nominations are clearly a reflection of the
network's desire to support and produce quality drama," said
Colin Callender, executive producer of "Dancing on the Edge" and
"The White Queen."
NEW ROLES AND NEW TALENT
Newcomers and new roles also shook up the acting categories
in the TV race on Thursday.
"Orphan Black" actress Tatiana Maslany, "Orange is the New
Black" lead actress Taylor Schilling, "Scandal" actress Kerry
Washington and "House of Cards" actress Robin Wright will
compete in the best TV drama actress category alongside previous
Globe winner Julianna Margulies for "The Good Wife." This is the
fifth time Margulies has been nominated in the category for her
role as a wife and litigator in the CBS show.
"The Globes have always done a great job of honoring people
first. They always look out for new shows, and if not new
talent, then talent in new roles," James Hibberd, senior writer
at Entertainment Weekly, said.
In the race for best actor in a TV drama, the only returning
nominee is Bryan Cranston for his role as school teacher turned
meth dealer Walter White in AMC's "Breaking Bad," which
concluded after five seasons amid great hype in September.
Cranston, a favorite to win the category, will be up against
Liev Schreiber for Showtime's "Ray Donovan," Michael Sheen for
"Masters of Sex," Kevin Spacey for "House of Cards" and James
Spader for NBC's "The Blacklist."
New roles also feature in the best comedy TV actor race, as
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg, Michael J. Fox from "The
Michael J. Fox Show" and Jason Bateman from "Arrested
Development," take on previous Globe winners, Jim Parsons from
"The Big Bang Theory" and "House of Lies" star Don Cheadle.
The best comedy TV actress race comprises previous nominees
and winners, with Zooey Deschanel from "New Girl" battling Lena
Dunham from "Girls," "Nurse Jackie" star Edie Falco, "Veep"
actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Amy Poehler from "Parks and
Recreation."
Poehler will host the Jan. 12 awards ceremony with Tina Fey
for the second year in a row.