U.S. cable news network HLN will reformat to woo younger viewers

LOS ANGELES Feb 10 U.S. cable news network HLN
on Monday said it will give its image and programming an
overhaul around social media in an effort to attract younger
audiences sought by advertisers.
Time Warner Inc-owned HLN, which changed its name
from Headline News in 2008, said the network will follow popular
websites and blogs for its news, and that it will put an
emphasis on trending and viral social media stories.
The network said the new social media-focused format would
also complement its slate of programming, including its daily
news shows and prime time programs like "Nancy Grace" and "Dr.
Drew on Call."
It marks the biggest formatting change for the news network
since it began adding personality-driven shows and original
programming about a decade ago.
The average viewer of cable news tends to be older than the
25 to 54 age group advertisers value most, and HLN said the
rebranding is meant to appeal to "millennial-minded" viewers.
HLN also said it would begin airing on Monday the syndicated
show "RightThisMinute" about the stories behind viral internet
videos and would integrate the social media format into its
existing programs.